ZumCoin (ZUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $936,036.83 and $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

