Zynecoin Price Reaches $0.43 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $96,851.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00902554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

