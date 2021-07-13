$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. CareDx posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $753,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,756.

Shares of NYSE:CDNA traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. 24,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,422. CareDx has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

