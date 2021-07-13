$0.08 EPS Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Option Care Health reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00.

OPCH traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,329. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

