-$0.08 EPS Expected for Tilray, Inc. (NYSE:TLRY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tilray, Inc. (NYSE:TLRY) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

In other Tilray news, insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $467,942.64. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $14,064,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 828,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,619,136 in the last quarter.

About Tilray

Tilray Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The company offers cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods; and hemp-based foods and alcoholic beverages. It offers medical cannabis in extracts and dried flower forms; and cannabis extracts, including purified oil drops and capsules.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.