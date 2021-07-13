$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkermes plc (NYSE:ALKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alkermes plc (NYSE:ALKS) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkermes.

In other Alkermes news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 307,616 shares of company stock worth $12,542,100 over the last ninety days.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,718. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

