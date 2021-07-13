-$0.13 EPS Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NYSE:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NYSE:AMRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95.

Amyris stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,313. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

