$0.13 EPS Expected for Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,993.

FIVN opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

