-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Poshmark, Inc. (NYSE:POSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Poshmark, Inc. (NYSE:POSH) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Poshmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.33). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Poshmark will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Poshmark.

Shares of POSH traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. 2,953,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,183. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

