$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NYSE:WOOF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NYSE:WOOF) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Petco Health and Wellness.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. 40,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,730. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.