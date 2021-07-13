$0.22 EPS Expected for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Axon Enterprise posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Shares of NYSE AXON opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 45,949 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $5,745,922.45. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Insiders sold 102,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,020,073 in the last quarter.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

