$0.22 EPS Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NYSE:RXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NYSE:RXT) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

NYSE:RXT traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 387,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,635. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 65,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,388,878.50.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

