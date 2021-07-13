-$0.23 EPS Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NYSE:PEGA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NYSE:PEGA) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Pegasystems posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $118,010.00. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

