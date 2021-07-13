$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NYSE:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NYSE:AHCO) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.34. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. 611,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,029. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

