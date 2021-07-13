-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NYSE:ATRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NYSE:ATRC) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

ATRC stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,141. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $84.43.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

