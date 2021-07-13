$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NYSE:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LivaNova PLC (NYSE:LIVN) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. LivaNova posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

Shares of LIVN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.15. 176,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,548. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

