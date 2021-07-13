-$0.35 EPS Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $251,580.00. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 7,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $743,687.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,508.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,105. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

