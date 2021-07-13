$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 28,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $997,360,000.00.

KDP opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

