$0.51 EPS Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Commvault Systems also reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,245.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. 205,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,845. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

