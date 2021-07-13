$0.51 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NYSE:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NYSE:ITRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00.

Shares of NYSE ITRI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,226. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

