$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NYSE:HAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NYSE:HAS) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hasbro.

HAS opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 150,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $14,362,500.00. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 156,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $14,866,784.76.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

