$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.49. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. 3,630,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,146,788. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

