$0.53 EPS Expected for Cerence Inc. (NYSE:CRNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cerence Inc. (NYSE:CRNC) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cerence’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.57. Cerence posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerence will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerence.

Cerence stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.07. The stock had a trading volume of 279,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,697. Cerence has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $139.00.

In other Cerence news, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $148,940.00. Also, CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 14,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,622,086.22. Insiders have sold 24,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,975 over the last 90 days.

Cerence Company Profile

Cerence Inc provides AI-powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles It offers edge software components; cloud-connected components; toolkits; applications; and virtual assistant coexistence and professional services. The company also provides conversational artificial intelligence, including voice recognition, natural language understanding, and artificial intelligence services.

