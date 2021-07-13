-$0.55 EPS Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ALLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ALLO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.59). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 1,118,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,725. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.