$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.45. Etsy posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Etsy.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $893,083.05. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,114,044.00.

Etsy stock opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

