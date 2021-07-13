$0.61 EPS Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NYSE:DISCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NYSE:DISCA) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discovery.

Shares of NYSE DISCA opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. Discovery has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

