$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.55. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Insiders sold 101,662 shares of company stock valued at $14,545,804 over the last quarter.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.