-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alector’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Alector reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alector will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alector.

Get Alector alerts:

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 114,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $3,744,907.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,298 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,314.

Alector stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. 658,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,339. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.