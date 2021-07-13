$0.68 EPS Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NYSE:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NYSE:QLYS) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Qualys reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00.

NYSE QLYS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,772. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

