-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NYSE:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NYSE:GH) will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.34). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

NYSE:GH opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $560,502.40.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

