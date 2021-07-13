$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viatris Inc. (NYSE:VTRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Viatris Inc. (NYSE:VTRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viatris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.95. Viatris posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viatris will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viatris.

NYSE VTRS opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Viatris has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

Viatris Inc, a healthcare company, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes brand and generic drugs, complex generics, biosimilars, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) worldwide. The company operates through Developed Markets, Greater China, JANZ, and Emerging Markets segments.

