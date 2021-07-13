$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:FOCS) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.95. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.39. 358,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,134. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

In other news, major shareholder Freya Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

