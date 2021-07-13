$0.98 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.03. TTEC posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTEC.

NYSE:TTEC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,314. TTEC has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $113.15.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,000,120.00.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

