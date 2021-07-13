0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Reaches $16.39 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and $197,427.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

