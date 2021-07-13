0xcert Trading Down 18.6% This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $708,529.20 and approximately $7,163.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.80 or 0.00826624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars.

