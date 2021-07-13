$1.06 EPS Expected for Intel Co. (NYSE:INTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. (NYSE:INTC) will report $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.04. Intel posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

