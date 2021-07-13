$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $918.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.53.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

