$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CTXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CTXS) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $674,837.60. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,186 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $366,899.76.

CTXS opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.