$1.19 EPS Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:REGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:REGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.42. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,850%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Shares of NYSE REGI traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,728. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Insiders sold 57,178 shares of company stock worth $3,684,192 in the last ninety days.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

