$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,615,000 after buying an additional 222,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $75.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
