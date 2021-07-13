$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,615,000 after buying an additional 222,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $75.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

