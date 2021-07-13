$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 100,554.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.10. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.