-$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.10). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

NYSE KRTX traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.62. 86,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,568. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $451,720.00. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $281,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,011,125 in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

