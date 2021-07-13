$1.36 EPS Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:SIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:SIGI) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SIGI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,895. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

