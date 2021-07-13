$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NYSE:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NYSE:UMBF) will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMBF traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.86. 111,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,398. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $99.98.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $213,994.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.