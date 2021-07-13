1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.50% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $586,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,328,545.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,479. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

