1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NYSE:FLWS) Insider Arnold P. Leap Sells 3,000 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NYSE:FLWS) insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00.

Shares of NYSE FLWS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,286. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

