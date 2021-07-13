$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

NYSE:FL opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.77. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,165 shares of company stock worth $8,910,393. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

