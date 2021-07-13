10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Insider Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00.

10x Genomics stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.32. 434,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,682. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.