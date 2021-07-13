$114.60 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce $114.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.90 million and the lowest is $113.30 million. BancFirst reported sales of $109.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $456.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $460.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $447.95 million, with estimates ranging from $439.40 million to $456.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.