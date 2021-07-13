117,895 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6,329.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,614 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

